PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 13

April 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Health Canada has approved a new rapid test for COVID-19 that can produce results in under an hour, which is expected to alleviate the pressure on public health laboratories and help circumvent testing kit shortages. (tgam.ca/2Vi765u)

** Canada's Competition Bureau says it will allow companies to temporarily work together to deliver key services or products in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (tgam.ca/2Xt38tH)

NATIONAL POST

** While fears mounted that Canadian medical personnel could encounter a shortage of masks, gloves and gowns in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian federal and provincial governments have spent a month securing new supply chains for critical protective and medical equipment. (bit.ly/3cfcTzW)