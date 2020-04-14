PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 14

April 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Vancouver's transit authority is planning to significantly cut service by next month if it doesn't get a sign that some kind of government help is on the way, as it loses half of its usual C$150-million ($107.75 million) a month in revenue. tgam.ca/3euHNGq

** Two of Canada's largest private debt funds, Bridging Finance Inc and Romspen Investment Corp, froze investor redemptions on Monday, the latest sign of the COVID-19-related stress in a sector popular with wealthy, income-seeking investors. tgam.ca/3empAL9

** Canadian hotels have lost most of their business, sending revenues plunging and resulting in more than 200,000 job losses as the coronavirus pandemic halts travel. tgam.ca/2yiOmuP

NATIONAL POST

** Alberta's Minister of Energy Sonya Savage expects the federal government to announce a "liquidity package" this week that would help oil and gas companies in her province survive through the severe price collapse caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. bit.ly/3ba4VYr