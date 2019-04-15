PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 15

April 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is making leadership changes that span wealth management, capital markets and retail banking, including naming CEO Victor Dodig's brother, Ed Dodig, as head of retail brokerage Wood Gundy. tgam.ca/2Imec59

Canada's DHX Media Ltd announced that it has hired Amir Nasrabadi, the former president of Pixar Canada, to run the company's Vancouver animation studio starting in June. tgam.ca/2IkAN1Q

Founders of Canada's SkipTheDishes food delivery app are looking to foray in the subscription home furniture business by launching Pivot, a furniture subscription model. Pivot allows consumers to buy the item by subtracting subscription payments paid towards the retail price. tgam.ca/2XfoVS2