PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 15

April 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's largest banks approved more than C$5-billion ($3.56 billion) in no-interest loans to small businesses in the first five days of an emergency government program, but many small-business owners say they won't qualify because of restrictions around payroll criteria. tgam.ca/3cnHVpo

** Delphi Energy Corp said on Tuesday it filed for court protection after failing to strike a deal with its lenders, making it one of the first Canadian oil and gas victims of the COVID-19 economic crisis. tgam.ca/3eknWtv

** Ontario and Quebec, both hit hard by COVID-19 at seniors' facilities, are making significant changes in how they staff long-term care homes as they struggle to reduce the number of cases and fatalities. tgam.ca/2wFB4bs