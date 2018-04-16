PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** AggregateIQ, the Victoria consultancy that was suspended by Facebook Inc amid controversy over its role in political campaigns in Britain and elsewhere, worked on a range of smaller elections in Canada, including an ill-fated comeback last year by a former mayor in Newfoundland. (tgam.ca/2qDiwBB)

** Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd pipeline protesters who have been arrested for civil contempt at the company's Burnaby Mountain facilities will learn on Monday whether they will face criminal prosecution. (tgam.ca/2qApo3t)

** Canada's export agency is at risk of paying corruption-tainted dividends to the federal government because of weaknesses in its regulations and screening procedures, a new report says. (tgam.ca/2qvTBRl)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday took his firmest stance yet in support of the Trans Mountain pipeline, saying after an emergency meeting with the B.C. and Alberta premiers that his government would introduce financial and legislative backing to ensure the project goes ahead. (bit.ly/2H5WF0Y) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)