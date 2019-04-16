PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's transportation regulator has rebuked Canadian National Railway Co for breaching its obligation to provide adequate service to forest product shippers in the Vancouver area in late 2018. tgam.ca/2XfFLQQ

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's Lundin Mining Corp announced that it would purchase the Chapada copper-gold mine in Brazil from gold-focused Yamana Gold Inc for $1 billion. bit.ly/2XevvbJ

** Atlantic Canada's SaltWire Network Inc, which has acquired 28 Atlantic publications in April 2017, says it overpaid when it purchased a number of publications and printing presses from Transcontinental and has suffered "significant damages and loss" as a result of the deal. bit.ly/2Xeo7gv