PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta is handing itself the power to restrict fossil-fuel shipments outside the province, a move designed to raise the spectre of soaring fuel prices in British Columbia in an escalating political showdown over the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline to bring oil sands bitumen to the Pacific coast. (tgam.ca/2JOVDUu)

** WestJet Airlines Ltd must get its Swoop discount airline launched on time and tackle its cost structure to get ready for an onslaught of low-cost competition from new rivals, new WestJet Chief Executive Officer Ed Sims says. (tgam.ca/2EUsG5Q)

** Canada's B.C. government on Monday introduced amendments to the Securities Act that will allow two national regulators, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association, to enforce penalties as court orders against investment dealers who wrong investors. (tgam.ca/2J0URCI)

NATIONAL POST

** Tim Hortons has suspended franchisee shipments on a range of items from one Ontario-based warehouse and has suggested disgruntled franchisees try to source some of the commodities from Walmart Inc until the problem is resolved. (bit.ly/2qECo7j)

** Rogers Communications Inc has partnered with Ericsson to test 5G wireless technology in Toronto and Ottawa, following its top competitors in announcing trials of the next-generation networks needed to power real-time applications like self-driving cars. (bit.ly/2H7hF7z) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)