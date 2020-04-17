PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bank of Montreal Chief Executive Officer Darryl White says the global pandemic could be the jolt needed by Canada to boost its lagging productivity, if key sectors capitalize on the pace of change adopted in response to the coronavirus crisis. tgam.ca/2VC3L1p

** Canadian life insurers are cutting millions in group benefit insurance premiums for small- and medium-sized businesses as the number of employee dental and health care claims declines during the COVID-19 pandemic. tgam.ca/2yl1RdB

** Canada's deployment of 5G technology could be delayed because of waning consumer demand, smaller telecom budgets and the growing popularity of conspiracy theories linking the wireless networks to the COVID-19 pandemic. tgam.ca/3agvzxJ

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Federation of Agriculture said on Thursday farmers need reassurance that government financial aid is coming, or else many will abandon the 2020 growing season. bit.ly/2KeZtbc