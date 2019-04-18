PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 18

April 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Michael Grimaldi, a former chairman of the board of OPSEU Pension Trust, the pension plan for Ontario provincial government employees, has returned to the role after the abrupt departure of its previous chair. tgam.ca/2ItnYSS

** The National Energy Board is set to decide whether it will examine plans for a 1.5-kilometre pipeline that would connect TransCanada Corp's Coastal GasLink project in British Columbia with an existing energy network in northeast B.C. tgam.ca/2ItKUkV

** A court ruling that dismissed three lawsuits against Canadian life insurers, Manulife Financial, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc and Bank of Montreal, has been formally appealed, extending a battle between the companies and three investment funds. tgam.ca/2XtP0xd