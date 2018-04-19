PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 19

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bank of Canada kept its key rate unchanged at 1.25 percent on Wednesday, citing an economic slowdown early this year plus weakness in housing, trade and investment. (tgam.ca/2HdwGR7)

** Ottawa is preparing to counter British Columbia's bid to control the flow of oil through the province with legislation that will enhance federal power to push through the Trans Mountain pipeline. (tgam.ca/2HcIVBg)

** The board of directors of Hydro One Inc approved changes to the company's executive compensation policies last year, making it much costlier for the government to intervene in the utility. (tgam.ca/2qM62HM)

NATIONAL POST

** With a strike deadline just days away, Keith Creel, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's chief executive officer, said the company will not be "held hostage" in negotiations and is willing to experience the short-term pain of a strike in order to ensure long-term sustainability. (bit.ly/2K0BpHI) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)