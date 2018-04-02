FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 10:49 AM

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Shell Canada Ltd has mapped out plans to tap into its vast reserves of natural gas in northeast British Columbia to help supply a proposed terminal on the West Coast for exports. tgam.ca/2Ilrpai

** OneEleven, the Toronto-based technology startup accelerator backed by OMERS Ventures, is expanding to Ottawa and Vancouver this year, and aims to open in Boston and in Europe soon after. tgam.ca/2JcKA7x

** Canada's alternative mortgage lenders are not getting the anticipated boost to business from the introduction of tougher mortgage qualification rules that took effect three months ago. tgam.ca/2Ed8wUq

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
