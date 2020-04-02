PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 2

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The executive chairman of Barrick Gold Corp, John Thornton, sold $50-million worth of the company's stock over the last three trading days, erasing half of his stake in the company. tgam.ca/2UYQD68

** The Bank of Canada entered the world of quantitative easing on Wednesday, making the first of many billion-dollar purchases under its recently announced government-bond-buying program that could double the central bank's balance sheet over the coming months. tgam.ca/3dLFZIB

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc announced on Wednesday that it is suspending financial guidance as the coronavirus pandemic upends its business, and the company will give more detail on how business is evolving when it reports first-quarter earnings on May 6. bit.ly/3485cZw