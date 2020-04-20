PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 20

April 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Former Bondfield Construction Chief Executive Officer John Aquino received tips from an insider close to St. Michael's Hospital, through a secret e-mail account, in advance of the company winning a C$300-million ($212.92 million) contract to redevelop the downtown Toronto hospital, court records allege. tgam.ca/350Fkzf

** Two Toronto startups that have seen demand spike for their digital offerings during the pandemic have raised millions of dollars in venture capital, a sign private investors are keen to fund business models that look compelling in a post-COVID-19 world. tgam.ca/2zdviyF

** Hospitals and health professionals across Canada are confronting the complex, urgent question of how to safely start treating more non-COVID-19 patients without jeopardizing the ability of the health care system to function. tgam.ca/3eAzF7g