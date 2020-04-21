PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 21

April 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** One of Canada's largest slaughterhouses Cargill Ltd said on Monday it is halting operations after hundreds of people connected to the facility were infected with the novel coronavirus and one died from the COVID-19, marking the first major shutdown in the country's food supply chain. tgam.ca/2Kjg6lW

** Canada's largest supplier of restaurants and other food service businesses Sysco Canada said on Monday it is expanding into e-commerce to sell directly to consumers for the first time in its history, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic shakes up food supply chains. tgam.ca/2KnRtEM

** Canadian medical supplies manufacturer AMD Medicom Inc said on Monday it will establish its first Canadian facility to make N95 respirator masks for the domestic market near its Montreal-area head office by July with financial aid from the Quebec government. tgam.ca/34T1Bi5