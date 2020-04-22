PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 22

April 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta Investment Management Corp has lost more than C$4-billion ($2.83 billion) on what clients are calling a wrong-way bet against sharp swings in stock prices, dealing a heavy financial blow to a province already reeling from falling oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. tgam.ca/2VObFVB

** One of the most highly valued startups to launch from Canada in the past decade, travel accommodation provider Sonder Holdings Inc, is closing in on a nine-figure financing investors believe will help it ride out the economic impact of the pandemic. tgam.ca/3eHd7Sf

** Two cargo planes chartered by Canadian governments to procure medical gear from China were forced to return home empty this week amid traffic jams at and around an airport in Shanghai as countries from around the world rush for supplies to fight the COVID-19. tgam.ca/2zmiDJY