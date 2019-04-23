PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Two key members, Brent Layton and David Rozin, of National Bank of Canada's technology banking team are leaving to join the rivals. tgam.ca/2XGZXvr

** The long-running battle between Canada's Tim Hortons and its franchisees is nearing an end after dissident restaurant owners agreed to a tentative settlement of two controversial lawsuits they had lodged against the company. tgam.ca/2XD657U

** A case launched by Coastal GasLink against pipeline protesters will go to court in June over whether construction workers should be allowed permanent access across a remote bridge in British Columbia. tgam.ca/2XH1D8d (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)