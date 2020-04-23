PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British Columbia's securities regulator has fined a group of companies and three former executives nearly C$37 million ($26.17 million) for making misrepresentations to almost 400 investors, illegally selling securities and conducting unregistered trading. tgam.ca/2zpW9b1

** OneEleven, the Toronto-based technology accelerator backed by the Ontario Municipal Employees' Retirement System pension fund, will permanently shut down in May because of financial strain from the novel coronavirus. tgam.ca/2XY78CM

** The federal government cut the number of cities that store critical medical supplies to six from nine during the past two years, and over the past decade consistently underspent in the funding envelope that included stockpile management, documents show. tgam.ca/2VTWVV1

NATIONAL POST

** The Canadian mutual fund industry had its worst month ever in dollar terms in March as it saw more than C$14.1 billion ($9.97 billion) in net redemptions — the equivalent of 83 per cent of its total net sales in all of 2019. bit.ly/2xK5av8