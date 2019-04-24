PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Laurent Beaudoin is stepping down as chairman of BRP Inc . José Boisjoli, the company's CEO, will succeed Beaudoin in the additional role of chairman. The changes are expected to take effect at the annual meeting of investors next month. tgam.ca/2IDLdtM

** Canada's banking regulator has appointed Ben Gully as the assistant superintendent, regulation sector, at the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI). tgam.ca/2IDAak8

** U.S. activist investor Mangrove Partners Master Fund Ltd is suing TransAlta Corp in a bid to stop the power producer's C$750-million ($557.50 million) partnership deal with Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. tgam.ca/2IFaJP4

NATIONAL POST

** Royal Bank of Canada's investment-banking division, RBC Capital Markets, will be one of the lead bookrunners on a $200 million public stock offering by Vaughan, Ontario based CannTrust Holdings Inc. bit.ly/2IAeuFu ($1 = 1.3453 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)