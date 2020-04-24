PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ottawa is proposing to offer commercial rent relief in the form of loans for landlords of small and medium-sized businesses that would cover up to three-quarters of tenants' payments for three months, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. tgam.ca/353AaCr

** As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to squeeze corporate Canada, Cargojet Inc has emerged as an outlier: Business is strong, the cargo airline is hiring and it is paying $100-a-day raises to staff. tgam.ca/34ZdinE

NATIONAL POST

** Bottlenecks at pork slaughterhouses due to the COVID-19 are creating a cash crisis for farmers, raising fears of bankruptcies at the farm level and threatening the flow of Canadian meat to grocery store coolers. bit.ly/2yErG8M