PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 25

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government plans to clamp down on “patent trolls” and help train Canadian innovators to compete more effectively against global tech giants as part of its intellectual-property (IP) strategy to be unveiled Thursday.

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian National Railway Co's interim Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest said Tuesday the company is tackling its capacity challenges "with a great sense of urgency", focusing on building rail infrastructure in Western Canada to alleviate a backlog that infuriated many customers. (tgam.ca/2KeznDS)

** The Canada Infrastructure Bank has landed a chief financial officer, but the search for a CEO drags on, three years after the federal Liberals first promised the $35 billion agency. (tgam.ca/2vHVC1H)

** The Bank of Nova Scotia's asset management division, 1832 Asset Management LP, is the second investment fund manager to be fined this month for excessive spending in its mutual-fund sales practices. (tgam.ca/2HVEHet) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)