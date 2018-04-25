FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government plans to clamp down on “patent trolls” and help train Canadian innovators to compete more effectively against global tech giants as part of its intellectual-property (IP) strategy to be unveiled Thursday.

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian National Railway Co's interim Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest said Tuesday the company is tackling its capacity challenges "with a great sense of urgency", focusing on building rail infrastructure in Western Canada to alleviate a backlog that infuriated many customers. (tgam.ca/2KeznDS)

** The Canada Infrastructure Bank has landed a chief financial officer, but the search for a CEO drags on, three years after the federal Liberals first promised the $35 billion agency. (tgam.ca/2vHVC1H)

** The Bank of Nova Scotia's asset management division, 1832 Asset Management LP, is the second investment fund manager to be fined this month for excessive spending in its mutual-fund sales practices. (tgam.ca/2HVEHet) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

