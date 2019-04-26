Regulatory News - Americas
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 26

April 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Investment Industry Regulatory Organization is recommending new enforcement rules for the investment community that would resolve certain cases more quickly and impose a standard fine for minor violations where investors have not been harmed. tgam.ca/2GJpBKd

** Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services is recommending that Montreal-based drug company Knight Therapeutics Inc, which is in the midst of an activist battle with shareholder Medison Biotech Ltd, elect more independent directors to its board. tgam.ca/2IM1eh1

** Facebook Inc violated the privacy of Canadians when it failed to ensure third-party apps obtained the clear consent of users – and their friends – on how their personal information would be used, Canada's federal privacy commissioner said on Thursday. tgam.ca/2Vtpevs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

