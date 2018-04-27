FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** FMP Mortgage Investments Inc, a mortgage brokerage firm that raised millions from investors to finance projects for Fortress Real Developments Inc, has notified clients that it is going out of business. (tgam.ca/2I2XlkR)

** The leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives Doug Ford says he'll call for an independent inquiry into spending by Premier Kathleen Wynne's government if he wins power in June, a move that comes as both parties allege that their opponent is fiscally irresponsible. (tgam.ca/2JznGGN)

** The B.C. government has tipped its hand on how it would restrict diluted-bitumen shipments within its boundaries by asking the highest court in the province whether it has the authority to regulate heavy oil transport by issuing permits. (tgam.ca/2HV5ABO)

NATIONAL POST

** Any hope of a reasonable resolution to the Trans Mountain pipeline impasse dimmed Thursday, when a defiant British Columbia Premier John Horgan followed through with a lawsuit to confirm his province has jurisdiction to restrict an increase in bitumen shipments. (bit.ly/2KiUKnn) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
