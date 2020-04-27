PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 27

April 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta is "extremely close" to taking control of its methane emission regulations from the federal government, Energy Minister Sonya Savage says, weeks after Saskatchewan reached a similar agreement with Ottawa. tgam.ca/2VEBp83

NATIONAL POST

** Loblaw Companies Ltd is off the hook for C$368 million ($261.72 million) in taxes, after the Federal Court of Appeal overturned a 2018 ruling that found the company used a Barbados bank as a tax shelter. bit.ly/3cVvWzh