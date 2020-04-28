PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 28

April 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Investment dealer Raymond James Ltd is acquiring London, Ont-based Oak Trust Co as part of a strategy to better help clients move wealth from one generation to the next and better compete with the country's banks. tgam.ca/2yMqekG

** The Bank of Canada has chosen TD Asset Management to run its C$10 billion ($7.17 billion) corporate bond buying program, aimed at improving liquidity in the market for investment-grade debt. tgam.ca/3aKExTW

** Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says his party is pushing for legislative changes to the federal government's C$9 billion ($6.45 billion) support package for post-secondary students so that it includes incentives for them to accept available jobs. tgam.ca/2VKsx0C

NATIONAL POST

** Meal delivery service Foodora Inc is planning to shut down its Canadian operations in mid-May, blaming a "highly saturated" field of food couriers that made it tough to turn a profit. bit.ly/2KIityN