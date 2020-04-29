PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Taiwan is donating half a million masks to Canada, expressing hope that some can be used to protect Indigenous communities, as the self-ruled island tries to counter the Chinese government's effort to isolate it during the pandemic. tgam.ca/3aJGbpb

** The City of Lloydminster is telling non-essential businesses on both sides of the boundary that they will be able to resume operations when Saskatchewan begins reopening sectors of its economy next month. tgam.ca/35d5VsT

** Bank of Nova Scotia is closing its metals business, a division whose origins date back centuries and that brought prominence — and then lawsuits — to Canada's third-largest bank. bit.ly/2Si9w3w

** Postmedia Network Inc is temporarily laying off some staff, imposing salary reductions for employees earning more than C$60,000 and closing 15 community newspapers in Manitoba and Ontario. bit.ly/2VL08Yc