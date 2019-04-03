PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Great-West Lifeco Inc plans to merge three of its well-known Canadian subsidiaries, Great-West Life Assurance Co, London Life Insurance Co and Canada Life Assurance Co, under one roof as it retires two brands that have been in the market for more than 170 years. tgam.ca/2OKme87

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expelled former Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould from the caucus Wednesday evening for criticizing his role in attempting to shelve the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc . tgam.ca/2OJRmVl

NATIONAL POST

** The Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Montreal, Darryl White, suggested to shareholders on Tuesday that the lender is eyeing further growth in the United States, even as he swatted away concerns about the possibility of recession and the health of the housing market in Canada. bit.ly/2OJRpAv

** Canada's biggest grocer, Loblaw Companies Ltd, is testing a new plan to profit off the consumer data it collects while reimbursing customers in the process. bit.ly/2OESJET