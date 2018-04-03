PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Callidus Capital Corp's net loss worsened in the fourth quarter of 2017 as it took a big hit on a loan to a troubled energy firm, the lending firm said late Monday. tgam.ca/2GzBpvS

** The Liberal government's Impact Assessment Act is getting harsh reviews from resource-industry executives, including a warning that the legislation would make it virtually impossible to build oil and gas pipelines in Canada. tgam.ca/2uJDKD5

** CanniMed Therapeutics, which is being acquired by Aurora Cannabis, said Chief Executive Officer Brent Zettl has resigned. Aurora Cannabis Senior Vice President Andre Jerome, previously tasked with heading the acquisition of CanniMed, will serve as interim CEO. tgam.ca/2uJDHan

NATIONAL POST

** Florida based NextEra Energy Partners LP said Monday the sale of its wind and solar generation assets in Ontario to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $582.3 million was specifically motivated by United States tax reform. bit.ly/2uHVY87