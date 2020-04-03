PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Credit card companies Mastercard and Visa are raising the tap limit on all credit cards to $250 from $100 as retailers seek more cashless payment options during the outbreak of COVID-19. tgam.ca/2yxejqT

** Bombardier Inc has postponed its annual shareholders meeting indefinitely because of restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, breaking from several other big Canadian companies still sticking with their original meeting timelines. tgam.ca/2V0pcJc

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian National Railway Co Chief Executive JJ Ruest said on Thursday North America is just starting to feel the crunch of the coronavirus pandemic, with freight shipments not expected to recover until the fourth quarter or even 2021. bit.ly/2JDeCm5