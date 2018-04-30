PRESS DIGEST-Canada-April 30

April 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** North Korea is pledging to give up its nuclear weapons if the U.S. commits to a peace deal, South Korea said on Sunday, even as Canada announced it has sent a reconnaissance aircraft and personnel to help enforce sanctions against the North. tgam.ca/2HEiIrv

** The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ordered a Chinese restaurant in downtown Toronto to pay a black man C$10,000 as compensation for a rights violation after it required him and three black companions to prepay for their meals. tgam.ca/2Kpu9W7

** Elections Canada is working closely with Canadian security officials to address the "real risks" of potential hacking as the agency prepares to roll out new electronic voter-registration technology for the 2019 federal election. tgam.ca/2KrCvwm

NATIONAL POST

** Pressure is ramping up on Ottawa to conclude North American Free Trade Agreement talks, as trade uncertainty continues to complicate major capital investments in Canada and as U.S. officials threaten fresh tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. bit.ly/2HEpbCT (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)