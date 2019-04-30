PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 30

April 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A former director of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc and a long-time advocate of corporate governance in Canada, Stephen Jarislowsky, is calling on the Quebec company to get the blessing of its shareholders before selling most of its stake in the Highway 407 toll road outside Toronto. (tgam.ca/2vvjbbf)

** Troubled junior gold company Guyana Goldfields Inc has agreed to replace its chief executive officer and is parting ways with three board members, as it reached a proxy settlement with a group of dissident shareholders. (tgam.ca/2vtQ2wZ)

** Saskatchewan's premier Scott Moe says Ottawa needs to treat Chinese imports with the same scrutiny China is showing in Canada's canola shipments. (tgam.ca/2vzv7sh)

NATIONAL POST

** Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada plans to manufacture two luxury SUVs at its plant in Cambridge, Ontario, bolstering Canada's auto sector as its competitors, General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, cut production in Ontario. (bit.ly/2vqmNLE)

** HSBC Holdings Plc says it remains committed to Alberta, even if the province's incoming premier Jason Kenney has launched a scathing attack on the bank and pledged that his government won't conduct business with it until Europe's largest bank changes its energy lending policies. (bit.ly/2vrwTMl)

** Columbia Care Inc, a United States cannabis company, made its rather unconventional public market debut on Monday, choosing to list on the little-known Toronto-based Aequitas NEO Exchange via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created by investment firm Canaccord Genuity Group Inc . (bit.ly/2vvTeIp) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)