PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Imperial Oil Ltd and its partner in the development, Exxon Mobil Corp, are selling their natural-gas property in British Columbia, in the latest example of a major producer paring exposure to Canada. tgam.ca/2GWk7wG

** U.S. investment giant Elliott Management Corp has bought a 27 percent stake in the enterprise subscription software company Coveo Solutions Inc for C$100 million ($77.97 million)through its Silicon Valley-based private equity arm Evergreen Coast Capital. tgam.ca/2GNQfCH

** Shareholders of U.S. mall owner GGP Inc are upset with Brookfield Property Partners' deal to buy their company. Brookfield, along with its affiliates, controls about 34 percent of GGP and recently sweetened its bid to about $15 billion for the remainder of the company. tgam.ca/2GNRl1h

NATIONAL POST

** Enbridge Inc denied conflict of interest claims on Tuesday after a media report found that the head of United States energy regulator had been paying $50 a day for a property near Capitol Hill linked to the chairman of a key Washington lobby firm that represents the Calgary-based pipeline company. bit.ly/2GYdpWK

** The president and chief executive officer of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is forecasting choppy investing conditions for the rest of this year, but says the fund is in a solid position to weather any storms. bit.ly/2GRwU3o ($1 = 1.2826 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)