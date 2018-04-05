FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 12:08 PM / in 21 hours

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian construction giant Aecon Group Inc would be prevented from working on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Windsor and Detroit if it's acquired by Chinese state-owned firm China Communications Construction Co Ltd, which is currently seeking Ottawa's approval for a takeover. tgam.ca/2GZLshC

** More than 622,000 Canadian Facebook users − and 87 million people across the globe − may have had their personal information improperly shared with UK-based political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, the social media giant said on Wednesday. tgam.ca/2GUQBHA

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has filed paperwork to list its Caribbean banking subsidiary on United States stock markets, signaling a desire to pull back from a region that has proven challenging for banks. tgam.ca/2GXb66h

NATIONAL POST

** Houston-based oil company ConocoPhillips announced this week it had sold off multiple land packages in Permian basin, Texas, for $250 million and bought 35,000 acres of land in the Montney play in northern Alberta and British Colombia for $120 million. bit.ly/2GU6xtx

** Despite outstanding obstacles in ongoing NAFTA negotiations, including Canada's dairy supply management system, the U.S. Ambassador to Canada said Wednesday that the U.S. is confident a modernized version of the agreement will be reached soon. bit.ly/2GYcWnG

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
