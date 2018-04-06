PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario's securities regulator has launched a probe of the cryptocurrency industry after receiving complaints that some firms may have violated securities laws. tgam.ca/2JoqpmV

** The next round of NAFTA talks has been put on hold as top officials from Canada, the United States and Mexico meet in Washington with the goal of hammering out the framework of an agreement. tgam.ca/2H0u504

NATIONAL POST

** Vancouver's Teck Resources is buying out a minority partner in a major copper project in Chile at a cost that could reach as high as C$262.5 million ($205.5 million). bit.ly/2GYr9Rw

** The Bank of Montreal is reaping the benefits of increasing consumer confidence and tax cuts in the United States, but the lender's chief executive, Darryl White, said that the new U.S. tax regime is already starting to sap investment dollars from Canada. bit.ly/2JocoFO ($1 = 1.28 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)