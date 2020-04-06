Bonds News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's banks spent the weekend in intensive talks with Ottawa to iron out details of a program that will give interest-free loans to small businesses suffering due to the new coronavirus, but the length of time needed to process those loans has become a key point of discussion. tgam.ca/34eG6bb

** Canada's CAE Inc, a manufacturer that specializes in flight simulators, has created a ventilator prototype that it hopes to mass produce. tgam.ca/2wiFmp9

** AMD Medicom Inc, a medical mask supplier, is significantly expanding manufacturing operations at home and around the world as countries hoard supplies amid a pandemic-induced shortage. tgam.ca/2JJP6Mc

