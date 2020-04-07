Bonds News
April 7, 2020 / 11:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 7

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada will join a meeting of G20 energy ministers on Friday in an effort to stem the collapse in oil markets that has sent the global petroleum industry into a financial crisis. tgam.ca/2XbJDWq

** With demand growing for blood tests that can reveal who may have already been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, researchers at Sinai Health's Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute in Toronto are tailoring a robotic system to process such tests on a massive scale. tgam.ca/3e03VrO

** Ontario has restricted the operations of online accommodation services such as Airbnb, issuing an order that limits short-term rentals to those "who are in need of housing during the emergency period." tgam.ca/3bZff5A

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian debit-payments firm Interac Corp is experiencing a surge in digital and contactless transactions as consumers make purchases from home and try to keep their hands clean during the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/3bQxCtA

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below