PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 8

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer on Sunday dared Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to sue him for defamation for statements he made about Trudeau's involvement in the SNC-Lavalin Group Inc scandal, after receiving a letter from the prime minister's lawyer that threatened legal action. tgam.ca/2OYCXEK

** Canada's airlines are mounting a last-minute push to delay the July 1 launch of a new passenger-rights regime that promises to compensate customers for long delays and overbooked flights. tgam.ca/2OZ25eS

** British Columbia's Education Minister Rob Fleming said on Sunday he is optimistic about a hiring fair to be held later in April in Toronto, where 10 school districts from across B.C. are hoping to recruit educators to a province that pays less, but is on a hiring spree. tgam.ca/2uUAaDo

** The Ontario government has reversed course on a plan that threatened the funding of varsity sports at the province's universities, but many other student services expect to see a drop in funding following the introduction of optional fees. tgam.ca/2uS0zlc