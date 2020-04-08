Market News
April 8, 2020 / 11:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 8

2 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian airline customers whose travel plans are upended by the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions can get credits from the carriers, but have no right to a refund, according to changes made by the federal government. tgam.ca/3e79oNp

** Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc has decided it will not apply for the government's 75% wage subsidy for any of its corporate staff, saying that big businesses are not the best focus for the funding. tgam.ca/2V5iBNy

** Toronto is recalling more than 60,000 faulty surgical masks, made in China and provided to staff at long-term care facilities, and is investigating whether caregivers were exposed to COVID-19 while wearing the equipment. tgam.ca/2x3xick

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General has drafted a proposal seeking an emergency order to allow cannabis retailers in the province to offer delivery services or curbside pickup services to customers. bit.ly/2VpV7Dl

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below