PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian federal government has unveiled a new watchdog tasked with holding Canadian companies accountable for human-rights abuses abroad. Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade Diversification, appointed lawyer Sheri Meyerhoffer as the first Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE), with oversight of the oil and gas, mining and garment sectors. tgam.ca/2P0SBPY

** A Nova Scotia judge overseeing the restructuring of Canadian cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX said he will approve an order to transition the proceedings into a bankruptcy case. Quadriga Fintech Solutions, which owned and operated the QuadrigaCX trading platform, was granted creditor protection earlier this year after the death of its chief executive, Gerald Cotten. tgam.ca/2P23Sj5

** Sunwing Airlines Inc has been fined about $700,000 and must compensate passengers for an array of problems during an ice storm a year ago in Toronto, the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) said on Monday. tgam.ca/2OY2RbO

NATIONAL POST

** Maple Leaf Foods Inc is pushing further into the meatless business, betting hundreds of millions of dollars that plant-based meat alternatives are "on the cusp of becoming mainstream." On Monday, the Canadian meat processing empire announced plans to spend $310 million building a 230,000 square feet processing plant in Shelbyville, Indiana, doubling its capacity to make meat alternatives. bit.ly/2OYAURe