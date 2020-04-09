PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The chief executives of two of Canada's largest banks are warning that it will take longer for the economy to recover from the new coronavirus than they expected even a few weeks ago, and that businesses will still be feeling the effects in 2021. tgam.ca/34l3owi

** Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd faces allegations of putting thousands of British Columbia miners at risk of contracting COVID-19 and spreading the virus into the nearby communities by keeping open its massive coal operations. tgam.ca/3aXFE3B

** A hefty jump in financing costs for Suncor Energy Inc - which enjoys one of its industry's best credit ratings - shows how debt markets have become wary of the Canadian oil patch as it struggles with the collapse of crude prices. tgam.ca/34o3hQt

NATIONAL POST

** A number of Canadian insurers are reducing or rebating auto insurance premiums to compensate customers who are driving less because they are working at home or are self-isolating as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/3aXGai3