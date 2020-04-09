Bonds News
April 9, 2020 / 11:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 9

2 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The chief executives of two of Canada's largest banks are warning that it will take longer for the economy to recover from the new coronavirus than they expected even a few weeks ago, and that businesses will still be feeling the effects in 2021. tgam.ca/34l3owi

** Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd faces allegations of putting thousands of British Columbia miners at risk of contracting COVID-19 and spreading the virus into the nearby communities by keeping open its massive coal operations. tgam.ca/3aXFE3B

** A hefty jump in financing costs for Suncor Energy Inc - which enjoys one of its industry's best credit ratings - shows how debt markets have become wary of the Canadian oil patch as it struggles with the collapse of crude prices. tgam.ca/34o3hQt

NATIONAL POST

** A number of Canadian insurers are reducing or rebating auto insurance premiums to compensate customers who are driving less because they are working at home or are self-isolating as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/3aXGai3

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below