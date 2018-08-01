FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian federal government will drastically reduce the scope of its planned carbon tax to address competitiveness concerns as it prepares to replace Ontario's cap-and-trade system with its own levy. tgam.ca/2M7oPqI

** The Toronto-based beer-maker, Molson Coors Canada Inc , has agreed to partner with Gatineau, Quebec-based marijuana grower Hydropothecary Corp to launch a new joint venture that will develop cannabis-infused beverages that are non-alcoholic, the two companies said on Wednesday. tgam.ca/2v8e5ln

** South Korean consumer electronics company LG Electronics Inc is to partner with the University of Toronto to build its artificial intelligence lab in the campus. tgam.ca/2LUjsOw

NATIONAL POST

** Scythian Biosciences Corp, an internationally focused Canadian cannabis company, is pushing into the Florida medical marijuana market after signing a binding letter of intent to acquire 70 percent of CannCure Investments Inc for C$93.3 million ($71.7 million) in equity and C$43.2 million in cash. bit.ly/2M8GoXo ($1 = 1.3014 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
