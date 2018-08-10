FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 10:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta's securities regulator is seeking to block prominent short-seller Marc Cohodes from trading in securities of Badger Daylighting Ltd, escalating a bitter feud between the oil-field services company and the U.S. investor. (tgam.ca/2nxiTg9)

** Ontario Power Generation is pursuing expansion in the United States as the Crown-owned utility faces uncertainty over Premier Doug Ford's pledge to cut electricity rates. OPG announced on Thursday that it is purchasing Eagle Creek Renewable Energy LLC for $298-million, marking the provincially owned utility's first expansion outside the province. (tgam.ca/2noNqfT)

** The Trump administration is closing in on a deal with Mexico to raise wages in the auto sector and push more manufacturing jobs to the United States — a major breakthrough in the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement. (tgam.ca/2nrEVR8)

NATIONAL POST

** Quebecor Inc Chief Executive Officer Pierre Karl Péladeau called for new broadcast regulations to deal with online competitors after his company reported "disappointing" results in its media division. (bit.ly/2nrGdvs)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
