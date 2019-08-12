Market News
August 12, 2019 / 11:20 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Aug 12

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Billionaire Jim Pattison's Great Pacific Capital Corp has offered to take Vancouver-based integrated forest products company Canfor Corp private for C$16 per share, or about C$2 billion ($1.51 billion). tgam.ca/2YY8rT2

** Ottawa has ordered British Columbia's environmental regulator to broaden the scope of a provincial review into WesPac Midstream LLC's plan to build a docking berth for vessels that would transport liquefied natural gas from Delta, located 20 kilometres south of Vancouver. tgam.ca/2ZWb8l9

** Canada's anti-money laundering watchdog, Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FinTRAC), has sent 61 cryptocurrency-related incidents to law enforcement agencies for investigation in the past fiscal year, according to data obtained by The Globe and Mail. tgam.ca/2ZWQNMH

$1 = 1.3232 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

