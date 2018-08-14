PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Ottawa will deploy the Canadian Armed Forces to British Columbia to assist in fighting nearly 600 wildfires that have displaced thousands and put scores more on evacuation alert. (tgam.ca/2vOUlUr)

Callidus Capital Corp's Newton Glassman is stepping aside as chief executive officer to take a medical leave due to a severe lower back condition. (tgam.ca/2MgFxbm)

NATIONAL POST

Ontario announced that it is abandoning the previous Liberal plan for a government-owned monopoly on legalized marijuana sales, earning praise from pot producers that could gain a new route to cannabis consumers in Canada's largest province. (bit.ly/2KNyLUQ)

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau offered nervous business leaders reassurances about the state of NAFTA negotiations, saying he is "cautiously optimistic" a deal will be reached in the near future. (bit.ly/2MiLAeL)

Calgary-based Ensign Energy Services Inc's hostile takeover bid for Trinidad Drilling Ltd comes as sluggish drilling activity levels in Canada continue to beset energy service firms, despite a rise in global oil prices. (bit.ly/2Ba1J1E) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)