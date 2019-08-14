PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a joint news conference with Toronto Mayor John Tory on Tuesday that the Liberals intend to go further in "strengthening gun control" as shooting incidents in Toronto rises rapidly. tgam.ca/302fMOP

** The value of British Columbia softwood shipments into the United States has plunged 25% as American duties and lower-than-expected home construction south of the border reduce demand, according to trade data compiled by the British Columbia government. tgam.ca/2ZX2MKd

** Canadian fast food chain Freshii Inc appointed William Schultz to its board of directors, and Oliver Rodbard as its vice-president of operations as it attempts to improve disappointing same-store sales and reverse a falling stock price. tgam.ca/2Z5t4wA

NATIONAL POST

** The chief executive of Ontario Power Generation Inc said the company's recent multi-billion-dollar agreements were undertaken with returns for its government shareholder in mind, but also with an eye to maintaining economies of scale ahead of the planned shutdown of its Pickering, Ontario, nuclear station. bit.ly/2ZX5Ztf