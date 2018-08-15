PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Aug 15

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

A number of drugstores and major retailers with in-store pharmacies want to start selling medical and recreational cannabis but some of their own regulatory bodies are opposed to the idea. tgam.ca/2w5C9Fl

British Columbia's Trinity Western University dropped a requirement that students adhere to a community covenant that forbids sex outside of heterosexual marriage, but says it has no plans to revive its proposal for a law school. tgam.ca/2MMhjBI

Hydro One Ltd has unveiled its new of board of directors after the utility's previous board resigned en masse and its chief executive officer retired under pressure from Ontario's newly elected premier. tgam.ca/2KUT0jh

While much of the Canadian oilpatch is waiting for a decision on an LNG project on the West Coast, Pieridae Energy Ltd is on track to green light its $10 billion Goldboro LNG project in Nova Scotia as soon as next month. bit.ly/2MwPIrk

The chief executive of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says he is concerned that prolonged permitting processes may lead to a capacity crunch at Canada's busiest port, which is on pace to see a record amount of volume flow through it this year. bit.ly/2nGBkPy

The federal government, which has been considering slapping tariffs on steel from offshore amid the trade battle with the United States, will seek input from steel companies and users of the metal before it decides whether to go ahead. tgam.ca/2w8VzsZ