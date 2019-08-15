PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 15

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's export agency, Export Development Canada expressed regret on Wednesday over a $41 million loan to the Gupta brothers, who have been at the heart of South Africa's biggest post-apartheid corruption scandal. tgam.ca/302QrEg

** Koch Industries Inc has transferred five oil-sands leases to Cavalier Energy, which is the oil-sands unit of Calgary-based Paramount Resources Ltd, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator. tgam.ca/2ZaiTXw

** Robo-adviser Wealthsimple is partnering with independent wealth manager Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc, as the online portfolio platform looks to gain a foothold in the arena of ultra-high-net-worth investors. tgam.ca/306XziW

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's ethics watchdog has concluded that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring the attorney general to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc and help the company avoid a trial. bit.ly/2Z664gW