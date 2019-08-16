PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 16

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bank of Montreal chairman Robert Prichard is defending his involvement in the political and legal fracas over SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, saying he informed the bank he was joining the team at a Bay Street law firm that was hired to give advice to the engineering company. tgam.ca/307lgIb

** Nudge Rewards Inc, a Toronto startup that connects restaurant, retail and hospitality companies to front-line employees through their smartphones, has raised C$11-million in venture capital. tgam.ca/30hNlN3

** Enbridge Inc's Line 5 pipeline tunnel agreement with the previous state government is unconstitutional, Michigan maintained in its latest response in the continuing court battle over the Calgary-based company's crude oil pipeline through the Straits of Mackinac. tgam.ca/309f1U1