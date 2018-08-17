PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 17

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Bell Media Inc acquired the rights to a library of Vice Media programming as well as new shows airing on its U.S. network, Viceland – just months after Rogers Media Inc ended its $100 million joint venture with Vice. tgam.ca/2MTU8FT
Alberta regulators are investigating American short-seller Marc Cohodes regarding his stake in Badger Daylighting Inc, in the latest escalation of hostilities between the U.S. investor and the oil-services company. tgam.ca/2vQurzs
Elon Musk's Tesla Motors Canada ULC has filed a lawsuit against the Ontario government, alleging it was the subject of "unjustified targeting" when the province cancelled its electric vehicle rebate program last month. bit.ly/2PhH4eP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)