PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 17

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Bell Media Inc acquired the rights to a library of Vice Media programming as well as new shows airing on its U.S. network, Viceland – just months after Rogers Media Inc ended its $100 million joint venture with Vice. tgam.ca/2MTU8FT

Alberta regulators are investigating American short-seller Marc Cohodes regarding his stake in Badger Daylighting Inc, in the latest escalation of hostilities between the U.S. investor and the oil-services company. tgam.ca/2vQurzs

NATIONAL POST

Elon Musk's Tesla Motors Canada ULC has filed a lawsuit against the Ontario government, alleging it was the subject of "unjustified targeting" when the province cancelled its electric vehicle rebate program last month. bit.ly/2PhH4eP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)