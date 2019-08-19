PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 19

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The asset-management arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc is taking a minority stake in Toronto-based real-estate investment firm Slate Asset Management. tgam.ca/30mZoIY

** Laurentian University is offering to waive tuition for students who have been in the child welfare system, regardless of their age, to provide more educational opportunities to former kids in care. tgam.ca/30edYlW

** University of Alberta PhD student has developed a machine-learning model that can recognize the speech qualities of people with depression. tgam.ca/2Ze1woO